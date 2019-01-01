About Amanda Parker
Amanda Parker is the co-founder and CEO of Uplette, a mobile marketing platform that empowers brands and agencies to easily deliver highly personalized and relevant mobile ad content to increase campaign conversion rates by 3x
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.