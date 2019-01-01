Amanjot Malhotra is a Serial Entrepreneur, a Product Specialist, and a Growth Hacker for start-ups. He has 5+ years of experience in Designing, UI/UX, Product Development, SEO, Digital Marketing, Growth Hacking. He has experienced the startup culture for most of his career and has also spent time with multi nationals. He believed in Lean startups methodology as well as agile development for product management.

He actively works with Startup’s/SME’s and helps them build the strong top line. He gives training and mentorship to new age entrepreneurs and works with them to convert their idea into a profitable business.