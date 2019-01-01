Amar has a rich domain experience of 20+ years in the Financial Services industry. He was associated with the Reliance Capital Group for almost 11 Years and has worked in different assignments at Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance. He played a major role towards successful book creation with an AUM of Rs. 13400 Cr in Reliance Home Finance and AUM of Rs. 12000 Cr in Reliance Commercial Finance. As a part of initial team he contributed in most of the products journey from launch to growth phase (Affordable Housing, Home Loans, LAP, Construction Finance, Working Capital, Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Business Loans, Gold Loans, Commercial Equipment and Agriculture/SME loans for emerging markets). His last assignment with Reliance Home Finance was as a Business Head - Affordable Housing, Home Loans, Construction Finance and Syndication.

In his earlier assignments Amar played a major role with Standard Chartered Bank, in different geographies, as a Zonal Head - HL,LAP across India ( West, East, North ) and with ICICI Bank where he was handling Retail Investments and Liability Channels ( Branch Banking, Wealth Management, CASA, Fixed Deposits, Salary / Household A/c's, TASC Group, Bonds etc.). Amar also worked with SHCIL ( Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd.) and Eureka Forbes Ltd in his early days.

Amar is an MBA in Marketing/Finance and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce/Economics from Delhi University.