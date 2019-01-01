My Queue

Ambareen Musa

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Souqalmal.com

About Ambareen Musa

Ambareen Musa is the CEO and founder of Souqalmal.com. Before founding Souqalmal.com in 2012, Musa set up the consulting arm of MasterCard Middle East and Africa. Previously Musa held had various roles including marketing, financial literacy, customer advocacy and e- commerce for GE’s financial arm, GE Money. She led the first online financial literacy initiative in the U.K., Moneybasics.co.uk., later relocating to the Middle East in 2008 where she consulted for Bain & Company Middle East, focusing on financial services projects such as growth strategies for banks in the region.

 