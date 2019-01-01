Mr Ameen Khwaja is an entrepreneur with 14 years of experience in Digital Marketing, He is presently the CEO/Managing Director of LatestOne.com (Palred Online Technologies Pvt Ltd).

It is an e-commerce company that operates as an online retailer of mobile & technology accessories like mobile covers, power banks, earphones, headsets, smart watches, etc.. He is the visionary behind its remarkably successful journey beginning from its inception to achieving INR 220 crore value within three years.

He has won many rewards to its success in the fields of e-Commerce, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Search Engine Marketing. He was digital marketing consultant to Qwest, Public Storage, AIG, Kwikfit, Tempcover UK & Admiral. Ameen Khwaja obtained his graduation in Electronics Engineering with Majors in robotics from UEL London, after which he moved to the field of his passion, e-Commerce.