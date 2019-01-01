Ameve Sharma

Ameve has spent five years in his family business and worked with the global management consulting firm McKinsey to gain a much bigger exposure, before his own entrepreneurial plunge. His stint at McKinsey gave him a bird’s eye view of India’s changing consumer landscape and inspired him to launch Kapiva – a brand improving people’s lives through better quality foods packed with the goodness of nature.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.