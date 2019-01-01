About Ami Kassar
Ami Kassar, CEO and founder of MultiFunding, is a nationally renowned small-business advocate and leader. Prior to founding MultiFunding, Kassar spent a decade in various senior roles at Advanta Corporation, one of the nation’s largest issuers of credit cards to small-business owners. Kassar served as the company’s chief innovation officer, and was charged with developing innovative approaches for the small-business market. He is the 2013 recipient of the Small Business Influencer Award as well as the 2012 Small Business Advocate Award.