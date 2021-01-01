Signing out of account, Standby...
Amilcar Alfaro
¿Qué oportunidades se pierden al no saltar hacia un modelo de trabajo flexible?
La experiencia que se vivió al laborar de esta manera los últimos meses fue mejor de lo esperado, por lo que se redujeron los prejuicios que existían sobre trabajar en casa.
What opportunities are missed by not jumping into a flexible work model?
The experience of working in this way in recent months was better than expected, thus reducing the prejudices that existed about working at home.