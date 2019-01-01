About Amine Housni
Amine Housni is the Regional Manager of Middle East operations at Blueground. He has more than six years of experience in finance, investment banking, and alternative investments, including private equity, with a special focus on technology, media, telecom, and real estate sectors in emerging markets. Amine earned an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s degree in strategy from Essec Business School, and a Master’s of engineering from ENSICAEN (National Superior School of Engineering & Research Centre).