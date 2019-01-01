About Amit Jain

With over 17 years of experience across product development, digital marketing and sales, Amit Jain is responsible for scaling and managing the growth of QuikrJobs, Quikr’s vertical for blue collar and entry level white collar hiring. His passion for technology coupled with strong experience has fostered a deep understanding of how to build and grow digital businesses. Prior to joining Quikr, Amit worked as VP and Business Head for Timesjobs.com.