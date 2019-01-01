Amit Marwah is an MBA in International Finance from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi is also a CFA Charterholder. He has played an instrumental role in establishing various multimillion dollar corporations in the last 10 years, across the Middle East, in partnerships with major international brands. His articles have been featured in various magazines and blogs in the past including BBC, Start-up360, Silicon India, Insights Success and the Annual Magazine of MBA, Delhi School of Economics.

Prior to his stint at Dayim Holdings he worked as a management consultant at Mckinsey & Co., Cushman & Wakefield and at Kotak Mahindra Bank in the Investment & Strategy Management domain.