About Amit Munjal

With an experience of more than 15 years in Investment Banking and Management Consulting, Amit has donned various hats successfully.He also serves as a mentor and a business coach to various dot coms as well as to Capital Innovators, a Start-up Accelerator Program in the US. Amit is also a Charter Member of TiE, Delhi and Los Angeles Chapter of CFA Institute. He is currently founder and CEO at Doctor Insta founded by him in 2015.