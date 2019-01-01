About Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma is the founder and CEO of Narvar, an enterprise-grade customer experience platform. He has decades of experience shaping retail operations as an executive at Apple and Walmart.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.