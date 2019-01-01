Amitabh Behar is the CEO of Oxfam India. As Chief Executive officer, he spearheads the organizations vision to fight against inequality, poverty and injustice in the country, besides carrying forward its humanitarian work.

He has over 22 years of experience as a civil society leader. Amitabh is a former Executive Director of National Foundation for India. He got recognition for his work on governance accountability, social and economic equality, and citizen participation.

He is one of the leading experts of people-centric advocacy and chairs organizational boards of Amnesty International India, Navsarjan, and Yuva. He is the vice board chair of CIVICUS and also sits on the board of other Organisations like Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA), Mobile Crèche, VANI, Global Fund for Community Foundation (GFCF).

Amitabh holds an M. Phil in Political Science from Jawahar Lal Nehru University. He was also a research fellow at the University Grants Commission.