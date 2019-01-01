Amr Farkash

Amr Omran Farkash is a principal with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) and is based in Cairo, Egypt. He previously held posts with Huawei as its Middle East & Africa Structured Finance Director and before that worked at HSBC’s Investment Banking division in London. In addition, he has worked for USAID and Arab African International Bank. Amr is a regular writer on topics of development and economics in the region and has been featured in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and Business Week. Amr holds an MSc in Banking and Finance from the Business School of the University of Leeds and a BA in Accounting and Finance from the American University in Cairo.
