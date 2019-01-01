My Queue

Amy Hillman

Decana en W.P. Carey School of Business de Arizona State University (ASU)

About Amy Hillman

Decana en W.P. Carey School of Business de Arizona State University (ASU). 

Aunque no lo creas, la equidad de género significa rentabilidad para tu negocio
Equidad de género

Aunque no lo creas, la equidad de género significa rentabilidad para tu negocio

En el liderazgo corporativo mexicano casi no hay mujeres: en 2017, solo 4.7% de las empresas grandes tiene más de tres mujeres en su consejo de administración.
5 min read