Ana Santos Rutschman

News and Trends

Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

Moderna claims its scientists alone invented the mRNA sequence used to produce its COVID-19 vaccine. The US government, which helped fund the drug, disagrees.

News and Trends

How Theranos' faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation

The FDA has chosen not to regulate lab-developed tests like the ones at the center of the Theranos trial.

