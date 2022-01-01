Signing out of account, Standby...
Ana Santos Rutschman
Why Moderna won't share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development
Moderna claims its scientists alone invented the mRNA sequence used to produce its COVID-19 vaccine. The US government, which helped fund the drug, disagrees.
How Theranos' faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation
The FDA has chosen not to regulate lab-developed tests like the ones at the center of the Theranos trial.