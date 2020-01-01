Anant Goyal is the director/founder at Bright Tutee, an affordable learning platform for countless students studying across 20 education boards in India, targeting audiences in both B2B and B2C space. A diploma-holder in Business Management from the famed Birbeck University, London, Anant completed his graduation from Amity University, Noida. An ardent achiever but a worker foremost, Anant swears by his company’s mission of transforming the pedagogical paradigm in India and empower every student to become a better learner, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.