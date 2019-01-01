A pure technologist at heart, Anantha Yellapragada started his journey with YASH Technologies as Country Manager -Delivery for India and ROW in the year 2013 . A Post Graduate in Managemnt with 30+ years of experience in the Industry domains and ERP Services, he has handled a wide array of profiles that have helped him to develop robust Industry Solutions and Customer collaborations with a success rate over 98 %.

His past associations with industry leaders from India and Middle East have helped him to build his management and leadership repertoire with his success stories across India, Middle East and Africa.

He truly believes “ collaborate Team- Celebrate success” on his professional platter.

Anantha is a perfect time manager for family,Tennis and Music love-ship from his personal life angle