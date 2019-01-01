Ananya Kumar, fashion and lifestyle accessory design graduate from NIFT Delhi is one of the founding members of fashion label 'AT44- All Things Black and White' which offers a wide range of apparel and fashion accessories in 'black and white 'only'.

Ananya, finds the challenges of running startup(s) very exciting. She was a founding member of craft-based home furnishings and fashion brand 'Peeli Dori' and played a vital role in the initial days of Indian wear brand 'Aseesha'. Her interest from products to apparel was a gradual shift when she merged it with her mom's vision of opening millennial clothing brand but not just one another of what's there in the market. Her love for basic, comfortable yet fashion-forward clothing in black and white reached smoothly from her wardrobe to the shelves of the store. . Her personal style is raw, comfortable, not so bright yet chic.