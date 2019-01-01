Anastasiia Stoiatska, founder of Cross Cultural Connection, is a communications expert and intercultural trainer. She conducts trainings for international students and young professionals at Georgetown University, New York Institute of Technology, and others. Anastasiia's previous experience also includes working for the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia and foreign diplomatic missions in Washington D.C. Get her 6 Tips for Networking Success here.
