About Anastasiya Golovatenko
Anastasiya Golovatenko is a passionate professional, for whom PR is more than just a job, but rather a way of life. A significant proportion of her career was spent running PR campaigns across multiple B2B and B2C accounts in tourism and hospitality, banking, informational technology, health and pharma, fashion and beauty, interior design and architecture. Having worked in PR for more than nine years, she is currently a PR Director at James Pass Design (JPd), a branding and communications agency in Dubai. Together with her colleagues, Anastasiya supports companies in their journey towards success with bespoke and results-oriented solutions, helping build brands people love to talk about.