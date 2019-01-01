My Queue

Andesh Bhatti

Founder and CEO, Collectcent

About Andesh Bhatti

Andesh Bhatti is the Founder & CEO of Collectcent. For over 18 years Andesh has been running strategic portfolios for driving revenues and scaling businesses in Mobile and IT domains. His passion lies with the intersection of the internet and mobile and the innumerable possibilities it has created. Under his leadership, Collectcent has grown more than 200% YoY and is a profitable startup without external funding.

Andesh’s passion for technology and deep understanding of the advertising business led him to start Collectcent in 2013.