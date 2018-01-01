Andre Bourque

Andre Bourque

Guest Writer
Cannabis Journalist | Tech Evangelist Covering High Growth Trends
Andre Bourque (@SocialMktgFella) is a cannabis industry consultant who frequently writes about cannabis trends for Entrepreneur. He is a tech industry influencer and freelance journalist covering high-growth industries.

More From Andre Bourque

The Opioid Crisis Is Forcing Open Minds About the Lifesaving Potential of Medical Marijuana
Cannabis

The Opioid Crisis Is Forcing Open Minds About the Lifesaving Potential of Medical Marijuana

Steep declines in overdose deaths wherever medical marijuana is legal has led increasing numbers of policy makers to question the federal government's ban on cannabis research.
7 min read
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
Cannabis

Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform

A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
7 min read
Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs
Cannabis

Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The Attorney General's new policy to resume unbridled federal enforcement of marijuana laws has inadvertently revealed just how entrenched the cannabis industry has already become.
13 min read
California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis
Cannabis

California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Golden State and that has global reverberations.
8 min read
Hawaii Sees Legalizing Adult Use Marijuana As Huge Boon to Island Economy
Cannabis

Hawaii Sees Legalizing Adult Use Marijuana As Huge Boon to Island Economy

Legal marijuana is certain to appeal to the 9 million annual visitors but industrial hemp also could boost self-reliance in the Aloha State.
7 min read
The Cannabis Industry's Largest Conference Showcases a Maturing Industry
Cannabis

The Cannabis Industry's Largest Conference Showcases a Maturing Industry

The Marijuana Business Conference celebrated what has become a highly regulated sector devoted to pharmaceutical precision in the composition of its products.
6 min read
Entrepreneurs See Opportunity Addressing Consumer Demand for Pesticide-Free Cannabis
Cannabis

Entrepreneurs See Opportunity Addressing Consumer Demand for Pesticide-Free Cannabis

The unique legal status of marijuana has left it outside the normal consumer protection oversight of government agencies. Entrepreneurs are filling the void.
11 min read
Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires
Cannabis

Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires

Growers and processors devastated by raging wildfire don't have federal crop insurance or access to disaster relief. They can't even legally crowdfund to help each other.
9 min read
How Will Businesses Handle Legalized Marijuana in the Workplace?
Cannabis

How Will Businesses Handle Legalized Marijuana in the Workplace?

Employers have bright lines on pot use for decades. This all gets more complicated when marijuana is legal.
7 min read
10 Ways the Cannabis Industry Is Rebranding to Meet Its Biggest Challenges
Cannabis

10 Ways the Cannabis Industry Is Rebranding to Meet Its Biggest Challenges

For generations a guy hissing "weed" outside a concert was all the marketing marijuana needed. Selling to mainstream customers in the legal market requires more.
8 min read
To Understand the Forces Favoring and Opposing Legal Marijuana, Study Arizona.
Cannabis

To Understand the Forces Favoring and Opposing Legal Marijuana, Study Arizona.

The economic and cultural interests urging and resisting legalization are vividly displayed in Arizona.
7 min read
Is Big Pharma for or Against Legalizing Medical Marijuana? Maybe Both.
Cannabis

Is Big Pharma for or Against Legalizing Medical Marijuana? Maybe Both.

Pharmaceutical companies are intrigued by the immense and growing medical marijuana market but cannot figure a way to corner it.
8 min read
Oakland Strives to Rejuvenate Economically by Becoming California's Cannabis Capital
Cannabis

Oakland Strives to Rejuvenate Economically by Becoming California's Cannabis Capital

The city Gertrude Stein famously dismissed as "no there, there'' sees legal marijuana as an opening to address a host of inequities.
8 min read
Getting Healthy, Not High: Using Cannabis to Fight Cancer
Cannabis

Getting Healthy, Not High: Using Cannabis to Fight Cancer

Marijuana is well known as an intoxicant but only now is it vast medical potential coming to light.
5 min read
Is Alaska Poised to Be the Best State for Pot?
Cannabis

Is Alaska Poised to Be the Best State for Pot?

The tourism industry sure hopes so but Alaska shows how difficult is the transition from illegal to legal, even with voter approval.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization