Signing out of account, Standby...
Andre Hudson
Latest
Genomic sequencing: Here's how researchers identify omicron and other COVID-19 variants
DNA sequencing has allowed researchers to catch new COVID-19 variants hours after receiving the first positive test sample.
Antibiotic resistance is at a crisis point – government support for academia and Big Pharma to find new drugs could help defeat superbugs
If no action is taken to address antibiotic resistance, infections from multidrug-resistant bacteria could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050.