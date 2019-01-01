My Queue

Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Brainscape; Instructor, TechStars and General Assembly

About Andrew Cohen

Andrew Cohen is the founder of Brainscape, a web and mobile education platform that helps people study more efficiently. Brainscape originally grew out of a personal project that Cohen created to help him improve his Spanish, while working in Panama for the World Bank. It later inspired him to seek a master's degree in instructional technology from Columbia University and transform his pet project into a fundable startup that can help people study any subject. Brainscape has since raised several million dollars from top venture capitalists.