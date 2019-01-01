My Queue

Andrew Fegley

Andrew Fegley

Guest Writer
President. Remarketable

About Andrew Fegley

Andrew Fegley is president of Remarketable, an ALC smart data solution and a proprietary, privacy-compliant, omnichannel optimization platform. He has decades of experience driving digital transformation at global corporations and brands. He was a co-founder of Empathy Lab, an ALC partner company, that was acquired by EPAM in 2012. During his 12 years at both companies, Fegley was a driving force in expanding his organizations’ digital footprint within the retail, commerce and media/entertainment markets.