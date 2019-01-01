Andrew Geant is co-founder and CEO of Wyzant, which is dedicated to connecting millions of students with expert tutors via the largest tutoring marketplace in the US. Drew co-founded Wyzant in 2005 with his Princeton classmate, Mike Weishuhn. Today, Wyzant offers over 80,000 experts in hundreds of subject areas including all levels of academic subjects, graduate studies and professional skills, and provides students flexibility in learning truly anywhere through Wyzant's proprietary online tutoring platform.