Andrew Kimmel

Andrew Kimmell is co-founder and CMO of TextUs As CMO, he has created a leading brand for modern business communication, where the 10-digit phone number is being reborn and where a growing number of industries are using text messaging to displace ignored emails and annoying cold calls. Kimmel has also served as a creative director and designer for Boulder-based duo 3OH!3, co-founder of The Receptionist for iPad, creative director and designer for Orbotix and graphic designer for Rage Unlimited.