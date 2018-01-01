Andrew Medal is the founder of creative digital agency Agent Beta. He has helped organizations as varied as the California Education Department, Proctor & Gamble, Microsoft and Warner Bros. He has proven results for Fortune 500 to venture-backed startups by developing software and driving growth. Medal volunteers inside prison institutions with the Last Mile, where he empowers inmates with front-end web development skills. Join his book club on Instagram, and sign up to receive pre-sale alerts about his next book titled, Welcome to Prison Whitey: The Hilarious Factual Prison Tale of an Entrepreneur from the 'Burbs.
Cannabis
3 Big Things You Need to Know Before Charging Into the Legal Marijuana Business
Marijuana's unique legal status complicates everything.