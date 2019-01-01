About Andrew Reid
Andrew Reid is the founder and CEO of Rival Technologies. Based in Vancouver, Rival's voice, video and chat solutions let enterprises engage mobile-first consumers for real-time insights. Reid also founded Vision Critical.
