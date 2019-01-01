Andy MacMillan is CEO of UserTesting to which he brings 20 years of enterprise SaaS experience. As a former product executive at Oracle and Salesforce, he saw the critical role that customer centricity plays in creating great experiences. By helping companies become more customer-centric, he has helped grow multiple enterprise-SaaS businesses to values in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
