Andy Miller

David Mondrus is a 20-year veteran of the New York City dotcom startup scene, with a focus on ecommerce and social networks. He was Employee #5 at Bigfoot.com, CTO at Bigstar.com and, most recently, CEO of OneModelPlace.com. Mondus is an avid Bitcoin and cryptocurrency Enthusiast. He has founded and participated in a number of Bitcoin projects, including Bitnation, iNation, ND Coin, BTC2MYSQL and MiningSlicer. He and his wife, Joyce, were the first couple to get married on the blockchain. Mondrus holds an MBA from Columbia University and has written for Bitcoin magazine.

His current project, Trive, is billed as one that "kills fake news with crowds and crypto." Trive incentivizes people to do primary research on news stories and compensates them with Trive coin.