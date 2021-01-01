Signing out of account, Standby...
Angela Ruth
Latest
Never Miss an Assignment Again
Everybody makes mistakes, but nobody wants to. Missing an assignment is a common mistake that we have all made at some point. While sometimes a solution can be as simple...
9 Tips to Schedule a Great Date Night
Few things are more fun than date nights. Whether you’re showing appreciation to the one, you love or are trying to make a good impression with someon...
Top 5 Tools for Increasing Productivity this Summer and Beyond
Summer is the most awaited time of the year, with more sun, fun, and time to spend doing the things we enjoy, like spending time with family and frien...
7 Tools That Perfectly Complement Your Online Calendar
It’s no secret what Calendar is capable of. Managing your time, recording time analytics, and coordinating meetings couldn’t be easier by...
How to Stay Productive When You Don’t Have Deadlines
There are scenarios in which workers won’t have deadlines to push them to be productive. Some jobs don’t require deadlines, as do certain...
Why You Need to Take a Vacation This Summer (And How to Make Time for One)
Who doesn’t love a good vacation? Just about everyone enjoys a good summer trip, but there’s a lot of reasons you might be procrastinating...