Angie Nassar

Guest Writer
Digital Editor, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

About Angie Nassar

Angie Nassar is the Digital Editor at the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. She previously worked as executive editor at Beirut.com, and as a journalist and blogger at the Arabic-English news website NOW Lebanon from 2009 to June 2012. Before that, she was a news producer for WROC Channel 8 in Rochester, New York. 

Angie loves writing about everything from culture to politics, pop culture and women’s rights. She also enjoys playing video games and making Belgian Waffles. She is a published author on the subject of music in Lebanon. 