Aniisu K Verghese

Contributor
Corporate Communications & CSR, Tesco Bengaluru

About Aniisu K Verghese

Aniisu K Verghese leads Corporate Communications & CSR at Tesco Bengaluru. Aniisu is the author of – Internal Communications – Insights, Practices and Models (Sage Publications, 2012). He is the recipient of the 2015 PR Hall of Fame Award at the 9th Global Communication Conclave of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) and has been authoring an internal communication blog – Intraskope since 2006.