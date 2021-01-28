Anindya Barman

Latest

Stocks

Ida, Supply Constraints Dent US Chemicals as August Output Dips

The August reading showed lower production on a monthly comparison basis across all regions barring Northeast, reflecting the impacts of Hurricane Ida...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Steelmakers Capitalize Record Prices to Spend Big on New Mills

The recently announced multi-billion projects from major U.S. steel producers reflect the underlying strength in the domestic steel industry underpinn...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Stocks With Amazingly Low EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up

We have screened value stocks VSTO, HZO, BCC, GEF and OC based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Top Specialty Chemical Stocks to Buy on Demand Strength

An upswing in demand across key end-markets such as construction and automotive instills optimism in the specialty chemical space. ASIX, HWKN, ICL and...

Continue Reading
Stocks

US Steel Output Spikes 20% YTD on Higher Capacity, Solid Demand

Despite the modest decline on a weekly basis, U.S. steel output remains higher than at the same time last year as capacity utilization rate remains ab...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Out for Amid Industry Woes

Raw material cost pressure and demand worries due to chip shortage and the spread of the Delta variant pose as headwinds for the Zacks Chemicals Diver...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Solid Steel Stocks to Snap Up As the Bull Run Continues

Strong demand and skyrocketing steel prices have put the steel industry on a solid footing. MT, NUE, X, ZEUS and TX are good options for investment ri...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Strong Demand and Prices Bring Boom Time for Fertilizers: 4 Picks

The fertilizer industry is riding on solid market fundamentals underpinned by strong global demand and prices for crop nutrients. MOS, NTR, IPI, SQM a...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

We have screened bargain stocks ASIX, HVT, ARCB, MET and ASX based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings poten...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Global Chemical Output Leaps As Industry Rides on High Demand

While the chemical industry is grappling with a spike in raw material costs due to supply chain disruptions, it is benefiting from strong demand in ke...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Global Steel July Production Up Even as China Output Drops

Crude steel production from China drops 8.4% year over year to 86.8 Mt in July on government's efforts to control production to reduce carbon emission...

Continue Reading
Stocks

US Specialty Chemical Volume Growth Speeds Up in July: 4 Picks

U.S. specialty chemical volumes went up 1.1% in July as the industry continues its recovery. ASIX, HWKN, MTX and AGFS are worth betting on right now.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like