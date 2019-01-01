Aniruddha Atul Bhagwat

After working in the communication industry for over three years, Aniruddha realized the answer was not in the tool, but in the idea, and along with co-Founder Minal D’Rozario established Ideosphere. Today, Ideosphere has been recognized as ‘The Small Agency of the Year by Indian PR & Corporate Communication Awards 2014 for looking at brands from an alternative perspective using stakeholder insights to form and tell their brand partners’ stories through traditional and new medias. It strives to not only build great brands, but also build a robust brand cultures.

After returning back to India after 12 years in Michigan, USA, Aniruddha completed his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communications (SIMC), Pune. Post his MBA, he joined Good Relations India, one of the oldest PR & Communication companies in India, as an Account Manager where he worked up the ranks to head the Mumbai & Pune regions at the age of 24. He was one of the youngest Branch Heads amongst the top communication consultancies at that time. In his role, he was responsible for acquisition and sustenance of key accounts such as Coca Cola, Etihad Airlines, TVS Capital, Cartier, Rexam HTW, Apple, Rediff.com, Advent International, and one of the agency’s biggest clients, One North East, the inward investment arm of UK government.

This year, Aniruddha bagged back to back awards as the ‘Young PR professional’ by Indian PR & Corporate Communications Awards 2014 and as ‘'Young Entrepreneur of the Year' by Brands Academy Excellence Awards. Aniruddha was nominated for Young PR Professional of the Year at the Indian PR & Corporate Communications Awards 2013 in Delhi.In his spare time, he is also guest faculty at institutes such as SIMC, EMDI, & ISB&M where he conducts workshops on storytelling through PR & Communication and entrepreneurship in media.