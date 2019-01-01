My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anisha Sagar

Anisha Sagar

Contributor
General Manager of Business Incorporation Zone (BIZ)

About Anisha Sagar

With nearly two decades of experience in the UAE, Anisha Sagar currently serves as the General Manager at Fujairah Creative City Dubai. Before beginning her career in the company formation industry, Sagar worked as a banker and in loyalty marketing, where she earned over 15 years of experience leading successful sales and marketing teams. Sagar holds an MBA from Australia as well as Negotiation and Influence training from MIT Sloan.