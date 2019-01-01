My Queue

Anjli Jain

Anjli Jain

Managing Partner, EVC Ventures

About Anjli Jain

Anjli is the Managing Partner at EVC Ventures, a $50 million fund focused exclusively on early stage investments in Ad Tech, E-Commerce, Gaming, Education, Mobile Apps, Enterprise Software, Wearables, IoT etc.

Born in India and raised in the United States, Anjli attended the prestigious Horace Mann School in New York City and later received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Columbia University in the City of New York. She supports organizations such as - Inspiration Corporation and Chicago Foundation for Women.
 