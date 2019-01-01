Anjum Tunuli is the chief tax officer at Early Growth Financial Services, a firm that addresses the lack of on-demand financial support available to startups. With more than 12 years of experience working with small-to-mid-sized companies and their ownership groups, Tunuli assists EGFS clients with tax and regulatory compliance and other valuation concerns. He resides in Orange County, California.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.