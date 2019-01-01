Ankit Kapoor is the Head of Business Development and Operations at MovieTime Cineplex Pvt. Ltd, a premium line of theatre chains providing a comprehensive slew of entertainment at an honest price bracket. Mr. Kapoor has been instrumental in mobilizing the functioning of the organization, bringing in a breath of fresh air, force to revamp the traditional movie going experience with modern practices. He has an astute business acumen paired up with a steely determination to excel and it in this powerful combination that has helped him project MovieTime’s growth to newer levels
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.