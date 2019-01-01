About Ankit Kapoor

Ankit Kapoor is the Head of Business Development and Operations at MovieTime Cineplex Pvt. Ltd, a premium line of theatre chains providing a comprehensive slew of entertainment at an honest price bracket. Mr. Kapoor has been instrumental in mobilizing the functioning of the organization, bringing in a breath of fresh air, force to revamp the traditional movie going experience with modern practices. He has an astute business acumen paired up with a steely determination to excel and it in this powerful combination that has helped him project MovieTime’s growth to newer levels