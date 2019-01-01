Anna Trybocka is the CEO and founding partner of CrescoData. She has a 17-year digital career spanning across Europe, Australia and Asia where she has worked with brands, telcos, publishers and agencies. She has enjoyed working on a number of bleeding-edge projects. In Australia, she was the Head of Mobile for Yahoo! She has also served as the Director of Investment and Institutional Investment for UKTI. Anna holds a BSc from the London School of Economics and an MA from City University, London.
