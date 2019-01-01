About Ann Vertel
Ann Vertel is a personal development and executive leadership speaker, trainer and consultant. She helps organizations develop positive, take-charge leaders who can lead themselves first, then bring out the best in others.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.