Anna-Liisa Goggs is the co-founder and COO of C3 (Consult and Coach for a Cause).

Anna-Liisa is responsible for C3’s strategic and structural goals as well as its business performance, social impact and corporate governance. She was responsible for C3’s successful Social Enterprise Mark application and has developed strong links with corporates looking to become involved in skills-based volunteering.

Her previous experience as a corporate lawyer has given her a breadth of understanding of the corporate and legal world and she is passionate about giving back to the community and leveraging her background to help social enterprises maximise their business potential.

From 2006-2010, she worked for Linklaters in Dubai, working on high profile deals, such as the IPO for DP World. Then, as in-house counsel to a large family conglomerate, she advised on corporate governance, a group wide restructuring and gave contractual and structuring advice on M&A transactions. Most recently, she helped set up and support the corporate team for Herbert Smith's Abu Dhabi office.

Anna-Liisa holds an MBA with the Open University (England). She is a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales and holds a BA Law with French from the University of Sheffield (England).