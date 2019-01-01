About Anne Brainard

Anne Marie Brainard oversees and develops PETA's work with national and multinational companies, helping to move them away from selling or promoting cruel products to a more compassionate and animal-minded future. Brainard's work to promote animal rights has made headlines in major publications around the world, including The Guardian, CBS News, the New York Post, The Huffington Post, The New York Times, Business Insider and USA Today.