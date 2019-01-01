My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anne Brainard

Anne Brainard

Guest Writer
Director of Corporate Affairs at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

About Anne Brainard

Anne Marie Brainard oversees and develops PETA's work with national and multinational companies, helping to move them away from selling or promoting cruel products to a more compassionate and animal-minded future. Brainard's work to promote animal rights has made headlines in major publications around the world, including The Guardian, CBS News, the New York Post, The Huffington Post, The New York Times, Business Insider and USA Today.