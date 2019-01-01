My Queue

Anne-Claude Wenger

Founder and CEO, Alston & Clayden

Anne-Claude Wenger is the founder and CEO of Alston & Clayden. Based in Dubai, Anne-Claude Wenger is a marketing and communications specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in building iconic FMCG, automobile, luxury brands and financial institutions across EMEA and Asia. She has worked at Procter & Gamble, Swatch AG, and most recently as a Client Services Director at Tag Worldwide London. Prior to this, AnneClaude was Head of Investor Relations at HBK Investments Advisory in Geneva, a niche fund of funds focused on HNWIs. She is a mentor of the e7 Daughters of the Emirates entrepreneur program in Dubai. Anne-Claude holds a BA in History of Arts from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. 