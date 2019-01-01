My Queue

Anne Zimmerman

Anne Zimmerman

Guest Writer
Founder and Owner, Zimmerman & Co. CPAs

About Anne Zimmerman

Anne Zimmerman is the co-chair of Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform, a coalition of small business owners and organizations, and the founder and owner of Zimmerman & Co. CPAs, a public accounting firm with offices in Cincinnati and Cleveland. Since the mid-1980s, she has provided financial and tax services to small businesses and individuals and acts as the offsite CFO for many businesses. Ms. Zimmerman has also co-founded and sold a number of businesses, including a large IT cloud company in 2017.

 