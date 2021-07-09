Annie Millerbernd

Wells Fargo Won’t Close Personal Lines of Credit After All

A month after Wells Fargo made news for its decision to close customers’ existing personal lines of credit, the bank has changed course and will leave...

How to Chop Remodeling Costs When Wood Prices Are High

Wood costs have skyrocketed over the last year, leaving would-be home renovators to choose between waiting in price purgatory or moving forward and po...

Are State Interest-Rate Caps an Automatic Win for Borrowers?

Small-dollar, short-term lenders, unburdened by a federal maximum interest rate, can charge borrowers rates of 400% or more for their loans. But more...

Wells Fargo Ends Personal Lines of Credit: What It Means for Consumers

Wells Fargo customers have begun receiving notification that their personal line of credit accounts will close, and the company confirmed Thursday tha...

