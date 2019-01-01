My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anoj Viswanathan

Anoj Viswanathan

President and Co-Founder, Milaap

About Anoj Viswanathan

An alumnus of the National University of Singapore, Anoj is the Co-founder and President of Milaap. He largely oversees all operations (campaigns, business development, digital marketing and technology) at Milaap.

Anoj has been associated with the world of microfinance and business development through his professional roles with the Microfinance Society of Singapore, SKS Microfinance, ReEx Capital Asia, D. light design, Frost & Sullivan and Microappli.

It is this experience of Anoj that led him to fully utilize the power of microfinancing for projects across the country through Milaap.