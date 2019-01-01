Anoj Viswanathan

An alumnus of the National University of Singapore, Anoj is the Co-founder and President of Milaap. He largely oversees all operations (campaigns, business development, digital marketing and technology) at Milaap.

Anoj has been associated with the world of microfinance and business development through his professional roles with the Microfinance Society of Singapore, SKS Microfinance, ReEx Capital Asia, D. light design, Frost & Sullivan and Microappli.

It is this experience of Anoj that led him to fully utilize the power of microfinancing for projects across the country through Milaap.